Government To Promote Bharatiya Languages By Leveraging Technology

In a move to facilitate a seamless transition from the current education ecosystem and set the course for a technologically enriched future for 'Bharatiya languages' in education, an event Bharatiya Bhasha Summit was held on September 30 and October 1, 2023 in New Delhi.



The summit encompassed three pivotal thematic sessions Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages, Technology IN Bharatiya Languages and Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages. Multiple technical sessions were conducted under these three themes during the summit. These themes emphasised the integration of technology in promoting Bharatiya Bhasha, including its role in teaching, training, examination, and translating educational materials. Industry experts, academicians and technologists who participated at the event shared their insights and engaged in discussions with the audiences to answer their queries.

Also Read | University Grants Commission Asks Institutions To Celebrate Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav To Encourage Hindi Language

In the technical sessions on Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages, discussions were held on ways and means to leverage technology for Bharatiya languages. This session highlighted on key deliberations on agendas such as Leverage Technology for Bharatiya Languages, Operating Systems and Software Localisation, Search Engine Localisation and more. The role of technology in the teaching-learning process of Bharatiya languages, the use of Machine Learning, Language modelling for speech recognition, Unicode standardisation for Bharatiya language scripts, and other important aspects were discussed.

In technical sessions on Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages important discussions were held on skilling through Bharatiya languages and leveraging technology, such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality/MVR, for immersive learning through Bharatiya languages.

The Technology and Bharatiya Bhasha Summit, was organised as a part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav which is being celebrated from September 28, 2023 and will continue till December 11. The celebrations are part of the birthday of renowned Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas on 11 December.