Government Issues Guidelines To Regulate Coaching Centres

In response to incidents of student suicides, fire emergencies, inadequate facilities, problematic teaching methods, and high fees, the central government has issued guidelines aimed at regulating coaching centres.

Coaching institutes that offer professional course training are required to undergo registration and are prohibited from admitting students below the age of 16.

The objectives of these guidelines include:

Establishing a framework for the registration and regulation of coaching centers.

Defining minimum standard requirements for the operation of coaching centers.

Safeguarding the interests of students enrolled in coaching centers.

Encouraging coaching centers to prioritise co-curricular activities for comprehensive student development.

Providing career guidance and psychological counseling to ensure the mental well-being of students.

The registration process for coaching centers involves submitting applications, undergoing renewal procedures, and complying with specified conditions. Registration conditions include hiring qualified tutors, avoiding deceptive promises, admitting students above the age of 16, and implementing a counseling system.

The guidelines also address fee-related matters, emphasising fair and reasonable charges, transparent fee receipts, and detailed prospectuses. Refund policies are outlined, and fee adjustments are specified for students leaving a course prematurely.

Infrastructure requirements mandate a minimum space allocation per student, adherence to safety codes, provision of first aid and medical facilities, electrification, ventilation, lighting, clean drinking water, and security measures.

Regarding class-related aspects, the guidelines stress timely completion of classes, avoiding conflicts with regular school hours, offering support classes, ensuring breaks to reduce pressure, weekly offs, and limiting daily coaching hours. Co-curricular activities are encouraged, and counseling sessions on life skills and various topics are recommended.

Overall, the guidelines aim to establish a regulatory framework that ensures the well-being and proper education of students attending coaching centers.

Cancellation of registration:

The certificate of registration granted to a coaching centre may be canceled at any time if the competent authority is satisfied that the center has violated any of the guidelines' provisions or terms and conditions of registration.

However, the competent authority must provide the certificate holder with a reasonable opportunity to present their case before making such a decision.

The government has initiated measures in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, addressing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), conducting entrance examinations in 13 regional languages, expanding the number of seats in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and establishing high-quality Higher Education Institutions.



To assist students in preparing for NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the 'National Test Abhyas' Mobile App, providing candidates with access to high-quality mock tests online free of charge.