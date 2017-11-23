1.3 Lakh Google Scholarships Up For Grabs For Developers, Students Google India, in association with technology learning platform Pluralsight and educational institution Udacity, on Thursday announced a new scholarship programme.

With the goal of creating a pool of highly skilled tech workforce that is readily employable by the Industry and help spur innovation, Google India, in association with technology learning platform Pluralsight and educational institution Udacity, on Thursday announced a new scholarship programme . According to the Google, this scholarship will help train 1.3 lakh developers and students across the country."At Google, we have consistently invested in helping the developer and Startup community to get easy access to all the latest technology that is shaping the world today. And in the last few years, we have broadened our efforts in India by going beyond professional developers and Startups to focusing on student community as well," said a statement from Google India.In 2015, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had stated that the global Internet search engine giant will train 2 million new android developers in the next three years in India."Today", the statement from the Indian subsidiary of the IT Major said, "we are taking a big step forward by partnering with Pluralsight and Udacity for a new scholarship program that will help 130K developers and students across India to gain the skills they need to be successful in the changing technology landscape".The statement from the search engine also said, under this scholarship program, Google will sponsor 100 thousand scholarships on the Pluralsight learning platform and 30 thousand scholarships on Udacity.The Google Scholarships will help developers gain access to advanced learning curriculum and further their employability in emerging technologies like Mobile and Web development, Machine Learning, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Platforms.For Udacity, Google India will also provide 1000 full nanodegree scholarships from the 30,000 scholarships being offered.Interested candidates will also get access to Pluralsights unique adaptive assessment engine, that will help them match their unique learning path based on their skill level and interest."India has tremendous potential to become a hub of innovation for mobile and cloud technologies. And the key to building innovative solutions and supporting the fast growing startup ecosystem in India, is to invest in skilling India's large IT workforce and provide the future workforce easy access to world class training, tools and support," said William Florance, Developer Products Group and Skilling Lead for India, Google.The Google executive also told reporters in New Delhi today that, since the company had announced the skilling initiative in India, 210,000 students have completed Google developed courses on Udacity, with 117,000 students completing the course this year.