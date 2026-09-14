From Mechanical Engineering To IFS: How Siddharth Babu Cracked UPSC With AIR 15

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Sidharth Babu has recently drawn attention after appearing in a widely shared photograph from the BRICS Summit alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But beyond the viral photograph, Babu's journey from mechanical engineering to the Indian Foreign Service is of interest to UPSC aspirants and students.

From Mechanical Engineering To Civil Services

Babu studied mechanical engineering and later worked in the private sector, including the e-commerce sector. His interest in international relations eventually led him towards the Civil Services Examination.

He appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and did not clear it in his first attempt. He returned for another attempt with a better understanding of the examination and secured All India Rank 15. He subsequently opted for the Indian Foreign Service.

Why Did He Choose IFS?

While a high UPSC rank can open the way to several services, Babu chose IFS because of his interest in international affairs and diplomacy.

He joined the 2017 batch of the Indian Foreign Service. His career has included an overseas posting in Beijing, where he worked from 2018 to 2022 and developed his Chinese-language skills. He later served in California and also pursued a master's degree in language interpretation and translation.

What Does Sidharth Babu Do?

Babu's work has involved helping bridge language and communication gaps during high-level diplomatic meetings. His knowledge of Chinese and experience in China have been particularly relevant to his work.

He has also been seen assisting during high-profile engagements involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His recent appearance at the BRICS Summit has once again brought attention to the officials who work behind the scenes during meetings between world leaders.

A Different Career Path For Engineering Students

Babu's journey also shows that studying engineering does not mean a student has to remain in the same field throughout their career.

After studying mechanical engineering and gaining private-sector experience, he moved towards civil services and eventually chose a career in diplomacy. His journey can be particularly relevant for engineering graduates who are considering UPSC and other competitive examinations.