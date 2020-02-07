Four Teachers Have Been Penalised For Plagiarism: HRD Ministry

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', while responding to questions asked by KJ Alphons, Member of Parliament, in the Rajya Sabha, also said that three cases have been found for evidence of plagiarism by the enquiry committee.

The HRD minister was responding to questions asked by KJ Alphons, MP, in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi:

Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) informed the Parliament on Thursday that four teachers have been penalised for plagiarism based upon the evidence found by the enquiry committees. The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', while responding to questions asked by KJ Alphons, Member of Parliament, in the Rajya Sabha, also said that three cases have been found for evidence of plagiarism by the enquiry committee. 

"The University Grants Commission has intimated that as per the information provided by Universities, four teachers have been penalized for plagiarism based upon the evidence found by the enquiry committees," the minister replied. 

"...In addition to the above, three cases have been found for evidence of plagiarism by the enquiry committee," he added.

According to the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2018, which applied to students, faculty, researchers and staff of higher educational institutions, academicians will be denied one annual increment for similarities within 40%-60%, and, for plagiarized content with above 60% similarity, they will not be allowed to be a supervisor to any new Master's, M.Phil., Ph.D. Student/scholar for a period of three years.

