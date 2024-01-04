Explore Unique Opportunities After Pursuing Cognitive Science From IIT Gandhinagar

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited applications for a Masters course in Cognitive Science program. The institute is the first IIT to start the MSc Cognitive Science in 2013 and a PhD program in Cognitive Science in 2010.

The institute has established a state-of-the-art Department of Cognitive and Brain Science which is known to conduct high-quality research in the frontier areas of cognitive science.

Applications for the course can be obtained from - https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/

Candidates will be shortlisted for the programme based on written examination and interviews that will be conducted in offline mode.

The program is designed to immerse students in research with integrated laboratory courses covering research methodologies and experimental techniques such as Behavioural studies, Physiological measurements, Eye tracking, Motion tracking, Brain Stimulation, Brain mapping with EEG, and functional MRI. The programme has core courses in the interdisciplinary fields of Psychology, Philosophy, Computation, and Neuroscience.

The programme also provides an opportunity to students to pursue a two month summer internship in various top Indian institutes such as NIMHANS, Bengaluru, IIT Delhi, IIT Mandi, IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, and abroad with competitive fellowships such as the Shastri Indo-Canadian Fellowship, DAAD Exchange Fellowship, Computation and Cognition Tübingen Summer Internship, Radboud Gateway Fellowship, Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship, etc.

Talking about the programme, Prof Sameer Dalvi, head, Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences, says, “The MSc in Cognitive Science offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain, and cognition. Respecting the multidisciplinary spirit, this course offers students the flexibility to tailor the course according to their interests. Students are encouraged to take courses from other disciplines, creating a vibrant learning environment.”

The job roles offered after pursuing the course include industry roles such as Educators, User Experience (UX), Linguistic analysts, Data analysts, Product developers/designers, AI engineers, Cognitive rehabilitation, Robotics, consumer behavior etc. Besides this, academic roles such as Teaching or Research in Human-Computer Interface, Neuroscience, Decision Making, etc. and International PhD opportunities are also available.