Explained: Why Are Indian Students Choosing Germany Over Other Countries

Germany is becoming a prime location for Indian students to study. Indian students have emerged as the largest group of foreign students in Germany for the second consecutive year. According to the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), the German Academic Exchange Service, there has been a 15.1 per cent increase in Indian student numbers compared to the previous year. In the Winter Semester of 2023-2024, Germany hosted 49,483 Indian students.

DAAD's official notification reads: "Indian student numbers in Germany continue to rise. The number has more than doubled in the last five years. Indian students now form the largest international community in Germany for the second year in a row."

The distribution of enrolment across academic disciplines shows a preference for Engineering, which accounts for 60 percent of total enrolments. Law, Management, and Social Studies attract 21 percent of students, while Mathematics and Natural Sciences contribute to 13 percent. The remaining 5 percent of students pursue other fields.

Enrolment across types of higher education institutions is also divided between universities and universities of applied sciences. Traditional universities attract 56 percent of students, while 44 percent choose universities of applied sciences, which emphasise practical training.

Reasons for the Increase in Students

Germany offers affordable tuition, a reasonable cost of living, and numerous scholarships. Its top-ranked universities, renowned STEM programs, and diverse English-taught courses provide a high-quality education. International students can work up to 20 hours per week and benefit from an 18-month post-study work permit. With straightforward visa processings, Germany also provides a welcoming atmosphere and emphasises research and practical experience in its education system.