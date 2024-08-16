Explained: Occupational English Test For Healthcare Professionals

Occupational English Test is the English language test designed for international healthcare professionals. It is accepted for visas, registration, study, and employment. Since 2013, OET has been owned by the Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Unit Trust (CBLA), a venture between Cambridge English (Australia) and Box Hill Institute.

The OET covers 12 healthcare professions:

Dentistry

Dietetics

Medicine

Nursing

Occupational Therapy

Optometry

Pharmacy

Physiotherapy

Podiatry

Radiography

Speech Pathology

Veterinary Science

OET consists of four sub-tests: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking

Listening

The Listening sub-test is approximately 40 minutes long and consists of three parts with a total of 42 question items. The test covers topics related to generic healthcare interests.

Reading

This sub-test includes three parts, with 42 questions in total and a time duration of 40 minutes. The syllabus is similar to the Listening test.

Writing

This sub-test involves one task for each profession based on a workplace situation and the demands of the profession. For instance, a nurse performs tasks related to nursing, and a dentist performs tasks related to dentistry. It takes 45 minutes.

Speaking

In this sub-test, candidates must perform two role-play tasks based on workplace situations specific to their profession. It takes around 20 minutes and is profession-specific.

The countries that recognize OET are Australia, Canada, Egypt, Finland, India, Ireland, Maldives, Malta, Namibia, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

However, OET does not provide a test or receive payment from countries like Iran, Sudan, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, and the Crimea region of Ukraine.

The official website reads: "To register, you must read and accept the OET Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and OET Collection Notice; click 'I Agree' to complete your OET registration. Test Regulations are accessible via the Terms and Conditions."