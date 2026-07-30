Exam Fraud Laws: How India Compares With China, US, UK And Other Countries

Exam Fraud Laws: India has significantly tightened its legal framework against examination fraud after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Wednesday. The amended law prescribes up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for organised paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations.

The amendment was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on July 27. It comes in the wake of widespread protests over alleged examination irregularities that culminated in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While India has now adopted stricter penalties, several countries already treat examination fraud as a serious criminal offence, combining prison terms with academic, professional, and administrative sanctions.

China: Up To Seven Years In Jail



China imposes up to seven years' imprisonment for organised examination cheating. Lesser offences can attract up to three years in prison or criminal detention.

The law covers organised cheating networks, proxy candidates, stand-ins and the sale of answer keys. Paper leaks may also be prosecuted under China's state secrecy laws.

In addition to criminal penalties, offenders can face cancellation of examination scores, multi-year examination bans and inclusion on the country's social credit blacklist.



South Korea: Prison, Heavy Fines And Degree Revocation



South Korea provides for up to five years' imprisonment or fines of up to 15 million won for serious examination-related offences.

The provisions cover proxy candidates, organised cheating rings, AI-enabled cheating devices and paper theft.

Authorities may also revoke university admissions, academic degrees and student visas. The country has also intensified action against coaching centres linked to examination paper leaks.

France: Up To 10 Years' Imprisonment



France prescribes up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to €1 million for impersonation in examinations. Forgery-related offences can attract up to three years in prison.

The law covers impersonation, forged documents and the use of unauthorised materials during examinations.

Convicted candidates may also face cancellation of examination results, revocation of degrees and bans from appearing in future examinations.

United Kingdom: Academic Sanctions And Fraud Charges



In the United Kingdom, student cheating typically results in disqualification, cancellation of results and bans from future examinations. The Skills and Post-16 Education Act, 2022 criminalises essay mills and contract cheating services. Cases involving impersonation and organised paper leaks can also be prosecuted under fraud laws, with penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

United States: Multiple Laws Used Against Cheating



The United States does not have a single nationwide anti-cheating law. Instead, authorities rely on a combination of state laws, federal statutes and rules framed by testing agencies.

Organised examination fraud may lead to charges such as fraud, identity theft, conspiracy, wire fraud or mail fraud, with penalties that can extend to 20 years' imprisonment, depending on the offence.

Administrative penalties include cancellation of scores and lifetime examination bans. Several states have also criminalised essay mills and the sale of answer keys.



Japan: Prison For Fraudulent Obstruction

Japan provides for up to three years' imprisonment under laws dealing with fraudulent obstruction of business.

Paper leaks may also result in charges related to theft, embezzlement or breach of trust.

Candidates found guilty can face cancellation of examination scores, multi-year examination bans and, in some cases, civil liability.

India Joins Countries With Tougher Anti-Cheating Framework



With the passage of the amended law, India joins a growing list of countries that impose criminal penalties for organised examination fraud. Alongside imprisonment and financial penalties, many jurisdictions also enforce academic sanctions such as cancellation of results, degree revocation and long-term examination bans to protect the integrity of public examinations.