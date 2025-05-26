"During Covid...": UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Backs Virtual Education In Schools

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) , May 26 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday remembered the Covid pandemic period and emphasized how the government had connected the schools with virtual education during that time.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed buildings and additional dormitories of 139 upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Lucknow.

CM Yogi also laid the foundation stone of 43 Chief Minister Model Composite Schools and 66 Chief Minister Abhyudaya Composite Schools.

Furthermore, CM Yogi informed that summer camps are being organized in all the government schools of the state which is an "innovation".

CM Yogi stated that he gave a presentation on the steps that the government has taken to revive dilapidated schools in Uttar Pradesh during the NDA CM conclave held in New Delhi on Sunday.

"During Covid, we connected schools with virtual education. Now technology has advanced a lot, so it is very helpful... Similarly, summer camps in all government schools is a new effort, it is an innovation. Yesterday, a meeting of Chief Ministers was held in Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister was also present in it, we gave a presentation on the steps we have taken to revive dilapidated schools in Uttar Pradesh, this has changed the lives of lakhs of children, thousands of people have got employment due to this", he said during the event.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi informed that Smart classes in 7409 schools, RCT labs in 5228 schools, and 51667 teachers were connected with the tablet distribution program, which took place on Monday.

"Smart classes in 7409 schools, RCT labs in 5228 schools, 51667 teachers were connected with the tablet distribution program today. Digital library in 503 PM Shri schools. You must have seen what a model it is and how we can reach the curriculum of good teachers to other places in a systematic way", CM Yogi said.

