DMRC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For Chief Engineer, Project Manager Begins

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started accepting online applications for posts in Bhubaneswar and Patna. The recruitment drive aims to fill the positions of Chief Resident Engineer in Bhubaneswar and Chief Project Manager in Patna.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of DMRC, delhimetrorail.com. The deadline for online applications is August 6.

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Chief Resident Engineer / Civil (DGM)

Pay Scale:

Candidates selected through direct recruitment will be paid between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 2,00,000. However, candidates joining on deputation will be paid according to Parent Department pay plus deputation allowance.

Eligibility Criterion:

The officer must be working with a major PSU/Government Organization and have a minimum of 15 years' experience.

Chief Project Manager In Patna

Pay Scale:

Candidates selected through direct recruitment will be paid between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 2,80,000. Candidates joining on deputation will be paid according to Parent Department pay plus deputation allowance, and candidates joining as Post-Retirement Contractual Engagement will receive Rs. 1,82,500 per month.

Eligibility:

The officer must have 25 years of experience working in the Civil Engineering discipline and should be conversant with Metro/Railway projects.

The official notification reads: "The last date for receipt of the duly filled application (along with relevant documents) through Speed post or e-mail shall be 06/08/2024. Incomplete applications or applications received after the due date shall be summarily rejected. DMRC shall not be responsible for loss or delay in post."