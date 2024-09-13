Advertisement

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For Chief Engineer Positions Begins, Check Details

Candidates must be at least 55 years old and no older than 62 years as of September 1, 2024.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the application process for the post of Chief Engineer / Design. Candidates who meet the qualifications for this post can apply through Speed Post or email until October 1, 2024. Candidates can visit the official website of Delhi Metro at delhimetrorail.com for further updates.

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed a Bachelor's in Engineering (B.E.) or a Bachelor's in Technology (B.Tech) in Civil Engineering. They must also have experience in designing civil structures such as concrete or prestressed bridges, steel structures, etc.

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Consolidated Salary (per month)

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The official notification reads: "The selection process will evaluate different facets of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude, and physical fitness. Candidates will have to qualify in the screening process and medical examination, as applicable, before being deemed suitable for selection. Candidates who fail the prescribed medical test will not be offered alternative employment, and the decision of the corporation shall be final. All related information will be available only on the website: http://www.delhimetrorail.com, and candidates must regularly check the website for updates."

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Term Of Contract

The contract duration for the selected candidate will be one year. The term can be extended based on performance.

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Schedule

  • The list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the DMRC website: Second week of October 2024
  • Interviews: Third week of October 2024
  • The final result: Fourth week of October 2024 (tentatively)
