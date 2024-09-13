DMRC Recruitment 2024: Application Process For Chief Engineer Positions Begins, Check Details

DMRC Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed a Bachelor's in Engineering (B.E.) or a Bachelor's in Technology (B.Tech) in Civil Engineering. They must also have experience in designing civil structures such as concrete or prestressed bridges, steel structures, etc.
DMRC Recruitment 2024: Consolidated Salary (per month)
The selected candidate will receive a salary of Rs 1,65,900.
DMRC Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Candidates must be at least 55 years old and no older than 62 years as of September 1, 2024.
The official notification reads: "The selection process will evaluate different facets of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude, and physical fitness. Candidates will have to qualify in the screening process and medical examination, as applicable, before being deemed suitable for selection. Candidates who fail the prescribed medical test will not be offered alternative employment, and the decision of the corporation shall be final. All related information will be available only on the website: http://www.delhimetrorail.com, and candidates must regularly check the website for updates."
DMRC Recruitment 2024: Term Of Contract
The contract duration for the selected candidate will be one year. The term can be extended based on performance.
DMRC Recruitment 2024: Schedule
- The list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the DMRC website: Second week of October 2024
- Interviews: Third week of October 2024
- The final result: Fourth week of October 2024 (tentatively)