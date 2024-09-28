Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins, Check Direct Link Here

The Digital India Corporation (DIC) has started accepting applications for the position of Young Professional. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position by visiting the official website, negd.gov.in.

The official notification states: "Eligible candidates may apply online via the link provided on the website of DIC, NeGD, MeitY & BHASHINI within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Applications are to be submitted online only. Direct inquiries with the BHASHINI team will not be entertained during the application period. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for the next steps in the selection process."

Job Location

Candidates will be required to work from Delhi.

Age Limit

Candidates must be below 32 years of age as of the date of advertisement.

Period of Contract

The job is offered on a 2-year contract.

Salary

The candidate will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 50,000 (inclusive of all).

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess a B.E. or B.Tech / M.Tech / MBA / MCA in Technology-related subjects. Preference will be given to candidates with qualifications in Computer Science, AI, or Information Systems.

Various Domains

Domain 1

B.E./B.Tech Graduate with MBA (Finance): 01 Position

Domain 2

Emerging Technologies (AI/ML, Cloud Computing, OCR, Speech Recognition, ITIL, IT Support in Enterprise Systems, etc.): 03 Positions

Domain 3

B.E./B.Tech Graduate with MBA (Marketing) - Customer Onboarding/Client Onboarding: 02 Positions

Domain 4

Application of IT in various domains: 04 Positions



Essential Experience

Candidates must have a minimum of one year of professional experience in one or more of the following areas: AI/ML framework, Product Development Lifecycle, Financial or Business Management, Sales and Marketing, Application Architecture, Application Development, Cloud Services, UI/UX Development, MLOps, DevOps, IT Service Management, Data Analytics, or Innovation & Entrepreneurship.