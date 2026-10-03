US Midterm Elections 2026: Why They Matter And How They Shape US Politics

US Midterm Elections 2026: The midterm elections in the United States are scheduled to be held on November 3, 2026. The elections will determine control of Congress, with voters choosing all 435 voting members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 members of the Senate. In the House, a party needs 218 seats to secure a majority and control of the chamber. At present, Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House, while Democrats hold 214 seats. There are also vacancies, along with one independent who caucuses with Republicans.

The number of seats Democrats would need to win to take control will depend on how many of the current vacancies are filled and which party wins them. In a full 435-seat House, a party needs at least 218 seats for a majority.

Rules governing primary elections, early voting, absentee voting, and mail-in voting vary across states.

What Are The Midterm Elections?

Midterm elections are held halfway through a US president's four-year term. They determine the composition of Congress and can significantly affect the legislative landscape for the remainder of the president's term.

What Exactly Will Be Elected In 2026?

The US Congress has two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The House has 435 voting members. The number of representatives each state has is based on its population, with each representative elected from a congressional district.

A House member serves a two-year term. As a result, all 435 House seats are up for election every two years.

Senate

The Senate has 100 members, with each state represented by two senators. Senators serve six-year terms.

Senate seats are divided into three classes, with roughly one-third of the seats coming up for election every two years. In 2026, 35 Senate seats are scheduled to be contested.

Therefore, the 2026 midterm elections will include elections for all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats.

What's The Difference Between The House And The Senate?

Representation in the House is based on population. States with larger populations have more representatives, while states with smaller populations have fewer.

The Senate, however, gives every state equal representation, with two senators from each state regardless of population.

This difference is a key feature of the US federal system. House members serve two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms.

How Do US Elections Work?

Federal elections in the US are not limited to Election Day. States administer their own election systems, and rules governing voter registration, candidate qualification, primary elections, and voting methods can vary.

In many states, political parties hold primary elections to select their candidates for the general election. Several states also offer early voting, absentee voting or voting by mail, although the eligibility requirements and procedures differ.

Midterm elections also involve more than congressional races. Depending on the state, voters may elect governors, state legislators, mayors, and other state and local officials.

As a result, voters can cast ballots for candidates and ballot measures at the federal, state, and local levels during the same election cycle.