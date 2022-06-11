Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus

  • Home
With the introduction of these new Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bhubaneswas, the total number of KVs has increased to 1,251. The school will play a key role in enhancing access to quality education and fulfilling regional aspirations, the Mr Pradhan said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 5:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

With the introduction of these new Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bhubaneswas, the total number of KVs has increased to 1,251.

Launching the new Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Education Minister said: “Inaugurated a new Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Bhubaneswar campus. The school will play a key role in enhancing access to quality education and fulfilling regional aspirations. The KV at the prestigious IIT Bhubaneswar will also provide a conducive environment to students to dream big.”

A statement issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said: “The Vidyalaya will start functioning from Class 1 to Class 5 (single section in each class) during the academic year 2022-2023 with consequential growth based on feasibility.

Dharmendra Pradhan also informed that PM Sri Schools will be set up across India, including Odisha, to prepare students for the future. The Government of India will support the establishment of this school in the old school, not the new school, he said.

