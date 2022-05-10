Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022 Third Merit List To Be Released Today At Kvsangathan.nic.in

  • Home
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Once released, the KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 10, 2022 1:38 pm IST

KVS Class 1 admission 2022 third merit list releasing today

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third merit list for admission to KV Class 1 today, May 10, 2022. Once released, the KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 first merit list was released on May 3, while the second list for Class 1 KVS admission 2022 was released on May 6.

The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check Result

  1. Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 Third Merit list" link.
  3. Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.
  4. The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

  • Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate
  • Proof of Residence
  • A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees
  • For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them
  • For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee
  • Caste Certificate, if applicable

  • PwD Certificates, if applicable

