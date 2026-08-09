Delhi School Fees 2026-27: New Rules Parents Need To Know

The Delhi government has introduced a new timeline for regulating school fees from the 2026-27 academic session. The Delhi School Education (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2026 was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Friday as the government works to implement the new fee regulation framework.

According to PTI, the order has been issued to address difficulties in implementing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which came into force on December 10, 2025.

Schools to set up fee committees

Under the order, every school will have to form a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) within 10 days of the order being published in the Delhi Gazette. Committees that were already formed under an earlier order issued on December 24, 2025, will continue to remain valid.

The committee will examine the fee proposed by the school management and decide the fee according to the provisions of the Act. After the committee is formed, the school management will have 14 days to submit its proposed fee structure for the next three academic years, starting from 2026-27.

The Director of Education will also set up a District Fee Appellate Committee (DFAC) in every education district within 30 days of the order's publication. These committees will deal with appeals related to fee fixation.

Fee hike restricted until new structure is approved

The order is particularly important for students and parents as it places a limit on the fees schools can charge during the transition period.

Until the fee structure for the new three-year period is approved, schools cannot charge more than the fee applicable on April 1, 2025.

The government has also said that any fee collected before the new structure is approved will be adjusted once the final fee is fixed under the Act.

The special timelines will apply to the 2026-27 to 2028-29 fee cycle. After this period, schools will have to follow the timelines already prescribed under the Act and its rules.

The Education Department said the order was necessary because the fee regulation law came into force on December 10, 2025, making it difficult to follow the timelines originally prescribed for the 2025-26 academic session. The government has used its powers under the Act to address these implementation difficulties.