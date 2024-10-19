Advertisement

Delhi Metro Invites Applications For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 72,600, No Written Test

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: A minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA is required. Applicants should be between 55 and 62 years of age.

Read Time: 2 mins
Delhi Metro Invites Applications For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 72,600, No Written Test
Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: The application deadline is November 8.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now accepting applications for several positions, including Supervisor (S&T), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Section Engineer (ASE), Section Engineer (SE), and Senior Section Engineer (SSE). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The application deadline is November 8, and the recruitment drive aims to fill nine positions.

Eligibility & Age Criteria

Applicants must hold a three-year regular diploma or degree in one of the following disciplines:

  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering
  • IT or Computer Science
  • Instrumentation and Control Engineering
  • Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

A minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA is required. Applicants should be between 55 and 62 years of age.

Selection Process

  • The selection will be based on an interview, followed by a medical fitness test.
  • Candidates can submit their applications by completing the form provided in the official DMRC notification and submitting it through the following methods:

By Email: Send the application to career@dmrc.org.

By Post: Address your application to the Executive Director (HR), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

For more details and to apply, refer to the Delhi Metro Recruitment Notification 2024.

Salary Details

As per the recruitment notification, selected candidates will receive a monthly salary between Rs 50,000 and Rs 72,600, depending on the position.

