CUSAT Result 2019: Rank List Released, Amir Ahmed Imtiaz Tops B.Tech

Cochin University of Science and Technology or CUSAT, Kochi, has released the CUSAT CAT 2019 rank list of the Computer Based Test (CBT), which was conducted on April 6 and 7, 2019. The CUSAT CAT result or CUSAT CAT rank list can be checked from the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in. Amir Ahmed Imtiaz topped B.Tech five stream entrance test.

CUSAT CAT 2019 rank list: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your CUSAT CAT 2019 rank list:

Step 1: Visit the official CUSAT CAT website: admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: "CAT 2019 rank list published - Click here to view the rank list"

Step 3: On next page, choose your course from drop down and then click on "View Ranklist"

Step 4: On next page open, check you rank list.

The CUSAT CAT rank lists have been released for these courses:

B.Tech Lateral Entry

B.Tech Courses/5 Yr. M.Sc Photonics

B Voc in Business Process and Data Analytics Integrated

MSc (Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics)

Master of Applied Economics (M.A.A.E)

M.A (Hindi)

M.C.A

MCA Lateral Entry

M.Sc Chemistry

M.Sc (Biotechnology)

M.Sc. Computer Science with specialization in Soft Computing

M.Sc (Electronic Science)

M.Sc (Envn.Techn) Stream 2

M.Sc (Envn.Techn) Stream 1

M.Sc Hydro Chemistry

M.Sc (Instrumentation)

M.Sc (Mathematics)

M.Sc (Marine Biology)

M.Sc (Meteorology)

M.FSc in Seafood Safety and Trade

M.Sc (Marine Geology)

M.Sc (Marine Geophysics)

M.Sc Microbiology

M.Sc (Oceanography)

M.Sc (Physics)

M.Sc (Statistics)

Master of Vocation in Mobile Phone Application Development

Master of Vocation in Technology and Management Consulting

CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 was conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. The exam was held as computer based test.

