CS Professional Exam June 2026 Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

CS Professional Exam June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of the CS Professional June 2026 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and the subject-wise break-up of marks by visiting the Institute's official website, icsi.edu, and using their ICSI login credentials.

Candidates who have passed the examination will be required to complete their remaining practical training and the mandatory Management Skills Orientation Programme (MSOP), and then apply for Associate Company Secretary (ACS) membership through the ICSI portal to officially practise or use the ACS designation.

CS Professional June 2026 Result: Steps To Download

Visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Select the examination result for the ICSI CS Professional June 2026 examination.

Enter your ICSI login credentials, including your registration number and roll number.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the details on the scorecard, including your name, roll number, and subject-wise marks.

Save and download the scorecard for future reference.

The result-cum-marks statement for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) examination will be dispatched to candidates at their registered addresses soon.

All India provisional merit list

If any candidate does not receive the physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days of the declaration of the result, they may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu, along with their particulars.

The next examinations for the Company Secretaries Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will be held from December 21 to 28. Registration for these examinations will begin on August 26.