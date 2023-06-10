COMEDK UGET Result 2023 Declared: Steps To Check, Counselling Details

Candidates will be able to check their final score at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 was released today. The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka announced the result on its official website. Candidates will be able to check their final score at comedk.org. Candidates must note that they will be asked to enter the application sequence number and password on the login page in order to check their COMEDK Result 2023.

COMEDK Result 2023 can also be downloaded via direct link here.

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 How to check the result on official website

Step 1: Open a browser on your device and enter the name of the official website of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

Step 2: Now, look for the login window

Step 3: Enter the details - application number and password. Now, type the captcha. Cross-check the details and click on log in. Students who are unable to recall their password can click on forget password/change password and generate a new one.

Step 4: Your result will show up on the screen

Step 5: Download COMEDK UGET Result 2023 result on your device

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in the rank card carefully and reach out to the authorities immediately in case of any doubt.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka organised the entrance examination on May 28. The preliminary answer key was released on May 30. The examination board rolled out the final answer key on June 6.

The examination board has also issued a notification for the counselling dates on its website. They have asked the candidates to sign up for the counselling process. “The COMEDK has decided to start the process of counselling and hereby invites interested candidates who have qualified and got a rank in COMEDK UGET 2023 to register for counselling which will be conducted in accordance with the schedule published,” read the statement.