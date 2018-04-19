Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results Declared @ Cusrinagar.edu.in; Check Now

Cluster University Srinagar results: How to check
Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of Cluster University Srinagar, cusrinagar.edu.in
Step Two: Click on the results link from homepage
Step Three: On next page, click on the link 'View Result' given near to 'Result of 1st Semester - UG,IG and B.Ed Batch 2017'
Step Four: On next page, enter your roll number
Step Five: Click 'Search' and check your results
Cluster University Srinagar
After realizing that most of the State Universities are overburdened with hundreds of affiliated colleges, as a step to decongest these Universities, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to establish Cluster Universities in the States. These Cluster Universities have been created from the existing four to five Colleges that are located in close vicinity.
Comments
Click here for more Education News