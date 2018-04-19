Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results Declared @ Cusrinagar.edu.in; Check Now

Cluster University Srinagar results are available on the official website; cusrinagar.edu.in.

April 19, 2018
Cluster University Srinagar has released first semester results of UG, IG and B.Ed courses on the official website of the website. The results are available on the official website; cusrinagar.edu.in. Meanwhile, authorities on Thursday shut down several colleges and higher secondary schools in Kashmir to thwart student protests demanding justice for the eight-year-old victim of Kathua rape and murder case.
 

Cluster University Srinagar results: How to check


Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official website of Cluster University Srinagar, cusrinagar.edu.in
Step Two: Click on the results link from homepage
Step Three: On next page, click on the link 'View Result' given near to 'Result of 1st Semester - UG,IG and B.Ed Batch 2017'
Step Four: On next page, enter your roll number
Step Five: Click 'Search' and check your results

Cluster University Srinagar

After realizing that most of the State Universities are overburdened with hundreds of affiliated colleges, as a step to decongest these Universities, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to establish Cluster Universities in the States. These Cluster Universities have been created from the existing four to five Colleges that are located in close vicinity.

The infrastructure development of the Cluster Universities is funded through the Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD).

