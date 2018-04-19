Cluster University Srinagar 1st Semester Results Declared @ Cusrinagar.edu.in; Check Now Cluster University Srinagar results are available on the official website; cusrinagar.edu.in.

The results are available on the official website; cusrinagar.edu.in.

Cluster University Srinagar results: How to check

Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official website of Cluster University Srinagar, cusrinagar.edu.in

Step Two: Click on the results link from homepage

Step Three: On next page, click on the link 'View Result' given near to 'Result of 1st Semester - UG,IG and B.Ed Batch 2017'

Step Four: On next page, enter your roll number

Step Five: Click 'Search' and check your results



Cluster University Srinagar



After realizing that most of the State Universities are overburdened with hundreds of affiliated colleges, as a step to decongest these Universities, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to establish Cluster Universities in the States. These Cluster Universities have been created from the existing four to five Colleges that are located in close vicinity.



The infrastructure development of the Cluster Universities is funded through the Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD).



Click here for more



