Chartered Accountancy 2025 Results: When And Where To Check CA Inter And Foundation Results

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams today. Candidates who appeared in the CA Inter, Foundation exam can visit the official website of the ICAI icai.nic.in to download the score cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth along with other details to access the results.



Steps to download the ICAI CA Inter, Foundation results

Step 1: Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to the 'ICAI CA Inter, foundation results'

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your required credentials, and click on 'submit'

Step 5: You will get your results.



ICAI conducted the CA Intermediate exams from January 11 to 21, with Group 1 exams conducted on January 11, 13, and 15, and Group 2 exams held on January 17, 19, and 21. CA Foundation exam for the January 2025 session was held on January 12, 14, 16, and 18.

Candidates are required to score 40 marks in all the subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the Foundation exam. Students who score over 70 per cent marks in aggregate will get the status of pass with distinction.



The ICAI will also release the pass percentage for CA Foundation and CA Intermediate along with the results. Along with the results, the institute will also announce the list of toppers. The CA Inter toppers list will feature the names and scores of candidates who have secured All India Rank 1, 2, and 3.