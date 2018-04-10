Centre To Establish Online Network Of Scientific Research Facilities Centre is planning to establish an online national network of scientific equipment and facilities to bring down the cost of doing research across the country.

17 Shares EMAIL PRINT With this venture, the government is aiming to bring down the cost of doing research across the country. New Delhi: Centre is planning to establish an online national network of scientific equipment and facilities to bring down the cost of doing research across the country. Through the network, it is proposed to require the 'custodians' of such equipment or facilities to provide access to researchers, and other legitimate users, so that they are enabled to utilise the facilities for their academic or non-academic research and development (R&D) work through an online reservation system.



According to a letter sent by



"The sharing of facilities through online portal will bring down the cost of doing research across the country," said the letter.



The letter asked all the Higher Educational Institutions to furnish information about the existing facilities at different centres (including instruments funded under extra mural projects by funding agencies) on the website: htto://www.i-stem.ac.in.



The letter by Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretery of UGC also asked the stakeholders to sent any query or information in this regard to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava, Technology Manager and Coordinator (INUP) at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Prof. Navakanta Bhat, Professor and Chairperson, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE).



Click here for more



Centre is planning to establish an online national network of scientific equipment and facilities to bring down the cost of doing research across the country. Through the network, it is proposed to require the 'custodians' of such equipment or facilities to provide access to researchers, and other legitimate users, so that they are enabled to utilise the facilities for their academic or non-academic research and development (R&D) work through an online reservation system.According to a letter sent by University Grants Commission (UGC) to the vice-chancellors of all universities, the Government of India has planned to establish network that lists all the scientific or technical or analytical or research equipment and facilities procured with funds provided by the agencies of the government of or agencies established by the Government of India and installed in academic R & D organizations around the country."The sharing of facilities through online portal will bring down the cost of doing research across the country," said the letter.The letter asked all the Higher Educational Institutions to furnish information about the existing facilities at different centres (including instruments funded under extra mural projects by funding agencies) on the website: htto://www.i-stem.ac.in. The letter by Prof. Rajnish Jain, Secretery of UGC also asked the stakeholders to sent any query or information in this regard to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava, Technology Manager and Coordinator (INUP) at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Prof. Navakanta Bhat, Professor and Chairperson, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE).Click here for more Education News