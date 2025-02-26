CBSE's Dual Exam Proposal For Class 10: Check Important FAQs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce a significant change in its examination format. Starting from the 2026 academic year, the CBSE plans to conduct two board exams for Class 10. This decision comes after the board approved draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year, as reported by PTI.



When will the CBSE Class X and XII examinations begin?

The examinations will commence on the first Tuesday after February 15, 2026.

How many students are expected to appear in the 2026 CBSE board exams?

Approximately 26.60 lakh students are expected for Class X, and around 20 lakh students for Class XII.

Will the examinations be based on a reduced syllabus?

No, the examinations will be conducted on the full current syllabus as per the prescribed textbooks.

How are the subjects categorised for the examinations?

Subjects are categorised as follows:

• Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English will have fixed examination days.

• Regional and Foreign Languages will be conducted on a single day.

• Other subjects, like Data Science, may have exams scheduled over two or three days based on CBSE's formula.

Can students choose their examination dates for optional subjects?

No, students will not have the option to choose their exam dates. CBSE will allot dates based on subject combinations and a predefined formula.

Will there be separate examinations for sports students?

No, sports students must appear in any of the two board examinations. No separate exams will be conducted for them.

What is the process for choosing examination centers?

The examination center will be the same for both the first and second examinations. No self-centers will be allowed.

Can students change their subjects after submitting the List of Candidates (LOC)?

No subject changes will be allowed after submitting the LOC for the first exam. Changes, if required, will only be considered for the second examination.

Will there be a supplementary examination?

Yes, the second examination will also act as a supplementary examination. No separate supplementary exams will be conducted.

What documents will students receive after the examinations?

After the first examination, no passing certificate will be issued, but performance details will be available on DigiLocker. After the second examination, all candidates will receive a Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate, which will include marks from both exams, internal assessments, and the best of the two scores. A merit certificate will also be issued.