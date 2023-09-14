CBSE Issues Registration Guidelines For Students Appearing In Class 10 and 12 Board Exams In 2024

Schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the submission of registration forms of students appearing in class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024. CBSE-affiliated schools and their principals have been directed to ensure that every eligible student's name is duly registered. Schools are asked to promptly submit candidates' information. Registration will be facilitated through the Pariksha Sangam link available on the CBSE website.

According to the official release, CBSE-affiliated schools and their principals need to verify the eligibility of students for admission to class 9 and 11. Additionally, they have been directed to ensure the appearance of those students in Class 10 and 12 board exams a year later as per the provisions of exam bylaws.

The students whose names will be submitted through the online process of registration shall be allowed to appear for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the 2024-25 session, as the circular reads.

Here are the things that schools have been asked to ensure:

Students are regular and bonafide students.

No bonafide student's name is left unregistered.

Students are not from any unauthorised/unaffiliated schools

Students are regularly attending classes.

Students are not registered with any other School Education Board in addition to CBSE.

Students are eligible for admission in Classes 9 and 11 and will appear in Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations in the subsequent year as per the provisions of exam bylaws

All affiliated schools have been directed to present a list of the number of students and their particulars in respect of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 at the beginning of an academic session in the manner prescribed by the board. The schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission, the guideline reads.

The board has also extended several exemptions to candidates with disabilities as defined in "The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016".