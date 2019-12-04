C CAT Admit Card Today @ Cdac.in. Details Here

The C DAC will release the C CAT admit card on the official website (cdac.in).

C CAT admit card 2019: The C DAC or Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, is expected to release the C CAT admit card today. According to an official notification published by the Centre regarding its PG Diploma courses starting next February, the C CAT admit card will be released on the official website (cdac.in) during the dates mentioned on it. The notification mentions the 'Downloading of C-CAT Admit Cards' will be from '04 to 14 December 2019'.

"Candidates can download their admit cards from C-DAC's website during the dates mentioned under Important Dates. No candidate will be permitted to appear for C-CAT without a valid admit card," the C CAT notification said.

The C DAC will conduct the C CAT exams on December 8 and 15.

"The admit card along with a photo identity proof must be presented to the CCAT officials/invigilators for verification at the time of the test. The venue, date and time of C-CAT will be communicated to the candidates on the admit cards," the notification said.

"Candidates must appear for C-CAT on the specified date and time at the venue mentioned on the admit card. Examination fee will not be refunded to candidates who are absent or coming late for C-CAT," it added.

The C-CAT has three sections (Section A, Section B, Section C) of one hour duration each. Depending on the category of courses selected by the candidate, they will have to either appear for just one test paper (Section A) or two test papers (Section A and Section B) or all the three test papers (Section A, Section B and Section C). The medium of C-CAT is English.

Every section in the C-CAT will have 50 objective-type questions. Each question will have four choices as possible answers of which only one will be correct. There will be +3 (plus three) marks for each correct answer, -1 (minus one) for each wrong answer, and 0 (zero) marks for each un-attempted question. The maximum mark a candidate can obtain in any one section of the C-CAT is 150.

Presently, the C-DAC is offering postgraduate diploma courses through its training centres located in cities such as Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Karad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, New Delhi, Noida, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Set up in 1988, the C-DAC is a scientific society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, carrying out Research and Development (R&D) in IT, electronics and associated areas.

Click here for more Education News

