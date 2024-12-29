Police Lathi Charge, Use Water Cannons On Students Demanding Bihar Public Service Re-Exam

The protest by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants demanding a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) escalated today in Patna, prompting the police to resort to lathi charges and use water cannons. Thousands of students gathered at Gandhi Maidan, alleging irregularities during the December 13 exam, before marching towards JP Golambar. A heavy police deployment was in place to control the growing unrest.

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraj, joined the protest and expressed his full support for the students. He participated in their march to JP Golambar, where he announced that a five-member student delegation would meet the Chief Secretary to present their demands. Mr Kishor stated that if no concrete decision is reached, the students would resume protesting the following day. Previously, he had called for a "Chhatra Sansad" at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, to discuss the students' issues and strategise future actions. However, the city administration denied permission for the event.

The ongoing protests, which have continued for over the last 10 days, stem from allegations of a paper leak at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar exam center. While the BPSC conducted a re-examination at that center, the commission has maintained that the irregularities were isolated and do not warrant the cancellation of the entire exam.

On Friday, BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh reiterated the commission's stance, stating that the 70th CCE exam would not be canceled under any circumstances. He confirmed that the main examination would proceed as scheduled in April and advised candidates to focus on their preparations instead of protesting. Mr Singh emphasised that the exam was conducted with transparency, pointing out that only a small section of candidates were protesting, with no substantial evidence to support their claims.

Despite Mr Singh's assertions, the protests continue to grow, with students adamant about their demand for a complete cancellation of the exam.

Earlier in the week, police in Patna resorted to lathi charge when student protesters attempted to enter the BPSC office premises. While the BPSC has acknowledged the irregularities at the Patna center, it asserts that the exam was successfully conducted at over 900 other centers across the state without any issues.