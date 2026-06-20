Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Final Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result Declared: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday declared the final result of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the final result and merit list on the BPSC portal, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Shraddha Pandey topped the 70th CCE with 593 marks. Shashank Gaurav and Ayush Bijoy secured the second position jointly with 592 marks each.

The recruitment process involved three stages - Preliminary, Main and Interview. The final selection was based on candidates' performance in the Main examination and interview.

BPSC 70th CCE Final Result Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

The 70th CCE remained in the spotlight after the preliminary examination held in December 2024 was marred by controversy at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna, where the test at one centre was cancelled following unrest. A re-examination for candidates of that centre was later conducted on January 4, 2025.

The examination process also saw prolonged protests by a section of aspirants seeking cancellation of the Preliminary Test. The matter reached the Patna High Court and was later taken to the Supreme Court as well.

For the Main examination, held from April 25 to April 30, 2025, at 32 centres in Patna, a total of 20,034 candidates appeared. The Main result was declared on December 16, 2025, following which 5,401 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round.

BPSC has also released the complete merit list along with the final result. Reports said around 200 candidates have been selected for the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) this time.

How To check BPSC 70th CCE final result