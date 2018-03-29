Bombay High Court Recruitment 2018: Check Eligibility For Stenographer, Junior Clerk And Peon Vacancies

For the post of Stenographer and Junior Clerk, the eligibility conditions are as follows:
Candidate must have passed S.S.C. Board Examination. Preference will, however, be given to Graduate and Law Graduates of any Recognized University in any faculty.
Candidate must have passed Government Commercial Certificate Examination, or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. of Shorthand speed of 100 w.p.m. and minimum English typing speed of 40 w.p.m. and Marathi Typing with speed of 30 w.p.m. and Marathi Shorthand speed of 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer and candidate must have passed Government Commercial Certificate Examination, or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. for English Typing with speed of 40 w.p.m. and Marathi Typing with speed of 30 w.p.m. for the post of Junior Clerk.
Candidates must possess Computer knowledge Certificate of any of the following Institutes :
- DOEACC/NIELIT
- University
- CDAC
- MSCIT
- Vocational Course - State Government
- Vocational Course - Central Government
- ITI - Central Government
- ITI - State Government
- Technical Board.
Candidate should not have total number of living children more than 02 due to the children born after 28.03.2006.
The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit for general category candidates is 38 years. In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class specified for the time being by the Government of Maharashtra on 28.03.2018.