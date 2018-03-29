Bombay High Court Recruitment 2018: Check Eligibility For Stenographer, Junior Clerk And Peon Vacancies

Bombay High Court has notified the recruitment of the posts of Stenographers (L.G.), Junior Clerks and Peon/Hamal in various District Courts.

New Delhi:  Bombay High Court has notified the recruitment of the posts of Stenographers (L.G.), Junior Clerks and Peon/Hamal in various District Courts. The application process began in the online mode and the last date to apply is April 10, 2018 at 5:30 pm. The screening test for the post of Junior Clerks and Peon/Hamal will be conducted on May 6, 2018. The Screening Test will be followed by  a series of other tests to determine the eligibility of a candidate. 

For the post of Stenographer and Junior Clerk, the eligibility conditions are as follows:

Candidate must have   passed   S.S.C.   Board   Examination. Preference   will, however,   be   given   to   Graduate   and   Law    Graduates   of   any Recognized University in any faculty.

Candidate must   have   passed   Government   Commercial Certificate Examination, or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. of Shorthand speed of 100 w.p.m. and minimum English typing speed of 40 w.p.m. and Marathi Typing with speed of 30 w.p.m. and Marathi Shorthand speed of 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer and candidate must have passed Government Commercial Certificate Examination, or examination conducted by Government Board or I.T.I. for English Typing with speed of 40 w.p.m. and Marathi Typing with speed of 30 w.p.m. for the post of Junior Clerk. 

Candidates must possess Computer knowledge Certificate of   any of   the following Institutes :
  • DOEACC/NIELIT
  • University
  • C­DAC
  • MS­CIT
  • Vocational Course - State Government
  • Vocational Course - Central Government
  • ITI - Central Government
  • ITI - State Government
  • Technical Board.

Candidate should not have total number of living children more than 02 due to the children born after 28.03.2006.

For the post of Peon/ Hamal a candidate must have passed minimum 7th standard exam with good physique. 

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit for general category candidates is 38 years. In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class specified for the time being by the Government of Maharashtra on 28.03.2018. 
 

