Biomedical Research Course To Improve Research Skills Of Medical Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has mandated a uniform research methodology course called 'Basic Course in Biomedical Research' in order to improve the research skills of Indian medical postgraduates (PG) and teachers in medical institutions.

The course will be offered in online mode by ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), Chennai and will explain the fundamental concepts of research methodology in health. It will be delivered through video lectures and reading materials. The students will be awarded with a certificate based on their evaluation of the lecture wise assignments and a final proctored exam.

The enrollment for the course is open throughout the year. There is no deadline for enrolment into the course or for submission of assignments.

The participants can learn on their own pace and schedule. They will be eligible for exam registration once they secure the cut off scores in assignments. The students are required to score at least 50 per cent in every assignment for 23 lectures. The candidates can then register for the proctored exam for the upcoming schedule.

The exam registration link for the next available date will be provided as the participant successfully secures a minimum score of 50 per cent in every assignment for 23 lectures.

To register for examination, the participant will have to fill-up an online form and pay the examination fees of Rs 1,000 online. The city-wise list of examination centres will be made available at the time of registration.

The next exam date for the course is set for February 25, 2024.