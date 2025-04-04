Bihar BEd Entrance Test 2025 Registration Begins For Over 37,000 Seats

Bihar BEd Entrance Test 2025: Admissions to BEd colleges in Bihar will be conducted based on a common entrance test. Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the schedule for applications for the BEd Combined Entrance Test (CET-BEd 2025). The application process for the two-year BEd programme begins today. The last date to apply is April 27.

The CET-BEd 2025 for admission to the two-year BEd and Shiksha Shastri programmes is tentatively scheduled for May 24, while the result is expected to be announced on June 10.

Students can apply online from April 4 to 27 by paying the regular fee. The application window with a late fee will remain open from April 28 to May 2.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications from May 3 to 6. Admit cards for the entrance test will be released on May 18.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has been appointed as the nodal university for conducting the state-level admission process for BEd and Shiksha Shastri courses for the sixth consecutive time. This year, the Raj Bhavan issued the notification on February 24.

Last year, admissions were conducted for 37,300 seats across 341 colleges affiliated with 14 universities in the state. This year, the number of seats may increase. In the previous year, 2,08,818 candidates applied for the entrance test.