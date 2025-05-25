Best Part-Time Jobs for International Students In 2025

Best Part-Time Jobs: Balancing academics and finances is challenging but crucial for students studying abroad. Having a part time job not only eases the financial burden of students but also helps them gain valuable experience. Here are some of the best part-time jobs every student can work on and improve their financial situation.

1. Tutoring

Any student who excels in one or more particular subjects can provide tutoring classes to younger students. For example, in Canada, tutoring can earn you up to 30 dollars per hour, which can help handle expenses for the whole day.

2. Freelancing

Students can do online freelancing for various job tasks like writing, graphic design or programming. This will help students to build an exceptional portfolio and earn while working from home.

3. Hospitality and Food Service

Jobs in cafe, restaurant and bar provide a flexible work schedule, steady income and helps improve interpersonal skills of students.

4. Administrative Assistant

Administrative assistant roles include a variety of tasks. Some of them are mentioned below:

Communication Roles: Communication tasks involve handling phone calls, emails, clients and internal staff.

Organization Roles: Organizational tasks like managing records, filing documents helps improve organizational skills of students.

Data entry roles: These require you to handle financial transactions and manage databases.

There are many more administrative assistant roles students can get a job for and earn. Administrative assistants in Australia earn up to 30 dollars per hour.

5. Campus Jobs

Universities also offer various campus jobs to their students like handling guests, receptionist, library assistant etc.

6. Delivery Services

With the rise of online shopping and food delivery, students can work as delivery drivers or riders in their area. These jobs are really flexible and helps students explore the city.

7. Research or Teaching Assistant

Students can work with their universities' academics department as a research assistant which provides them with valuable experience in the respective field. Research assistants in Canada earn up to 25 dollars per hour.

Students must choose the work that best suits them and helps maintain a work-academics balance.