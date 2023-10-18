Bar Council Of India Extends Registration Deadline For AIBE 18 Exam

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the deadline for registrations to the All India Bar Examination 18 (AIBE-18). The last date to fill the application form online is November 4, 2023. The deadline for making payments through online mode is November 5.



Students will be allowed to make correction in the registration forms by November 6, 2023. The admit cards will be released online from November 18, 2023 to November 22, 2023.



The passing percentage for the All India Bar Examination 18 is fixed at 45 per cent for General/OBC candidates and for the SC/ST and other category candidates it is 40 per cent.



The registration for the exam started on August 16, 2023. The previous date for registration was fixed at October 10.



The exam will be held on November 26, 2023.



Steps to apply for the AIBE 18 exam

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AIBE 18 registration link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, enter your email ID to log in.

Step 4: Fill out the AIBE 18 registration form by entering all the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the specified documents, and pay the examination fee via online mode.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of it.