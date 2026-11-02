Australia Expands Visa Biometrics In India: What It Means For Students

The Australian government has expanded biometric requirements for certain visa applicants in India. Under the new rules, eligible applicants may have to provide their fingerprints and a facial image while applying for a visa.

The change came into effect on October 26 and may affect Indian students planning to study in Australia. However, not every visa applicant will have to submit biometric details. The Department of Home Affairs will inform those who need to complete this process after submitting their applications.

What Has Changed For Australian Visa Applicants?

Under the expanded rules, certain visa applicants in India may be asked to provide their fingerprints and facial image for identity verification. Applicants who need to complete this process will receive an official notification from the Department of Home Affairs, along with instructions on what to do next.

They may be asked to visit one of the 16 biometric collection centres run by VFS Global across India. Some applicants may also be eligible to submit their biometric details through the Australian Immi App. However, the government has advised applicants not to book an appointment at a biometric centre or use the app unless they receive an official request.

What Does This Mean For Indian Students?

Indian students planning to study in Australia may now have an additional step to complete during their visa application process. If their application requires biometric information, they will be informed by the Department of Home Affairs. Depending on their eligibility, they may have to visit a biometric collection centre or use the Australian Immi App.

Students should keep their contact details updated and regularly check their emails and other official communication after submitting their visa applications. The Australian government has also said that visa processing times are not expected to be affected if applicants complete the biometric process promptly after receiving a request.

Why Has Australia Expanded Biometric Checks?

The Australian government says the move is aimed at improving identity checks, preventing fraud and protecting applicants from identity misuse. Australia already collects biometric information from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. The expansion brings India under this wider biometric collection system. The government has also stated that applicants' personal information will be handled under applicable laws and transferred through encrypted channels.

What Should Students Do Now?

Students planning to apply for an Australian visa should keep a few things in mind:

Make sure their registered mobile number and email address are correct.

Check official emails and notifications after submitting the visa application.

Wait for instructions from the Department of Home Affairs before booking a biometric appointment.

Check whether they are eligible to use the Australian Immi App.

Complete the biometric process promptly if they receive an official request.

The new requirements apply to eligible visa applications submitted in India on or after October 26, 2026. Applications lodged before this date and visas already issued will not be affected.