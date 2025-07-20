Apple's Sale For Students Is Live: Get Free Accessories With Mac Or iPad Purchase

Apple's biggest student sale of the year is now live in India. If you're a college student, a teacher, or a parent buying for your child, you can get free premium accessories like AirPods, Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, or Magic Mouse when you purchase a new Mac or iPad.

Offer Period

The offer is valid from June 17 to September 30, 2025.

It is available only in India and only through Apple's official website or by calling 000800 040 1966.

What You Get

When you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, you can choose one free accessory-such as AirPods with Active Noise Cancellation, AirPods Pro 2, Magic Mouse, Trackpad, or Magic Keyboard. These accessories are worth up to Rs 19,500, and the discount is applied instantly at checkout.

However, no coupon code is required. The discount is automatically applied during checkout.

Who Is eligible For Apple Student Offer 2025?

To avail of this offer, you must fall into one of the following categories:

• A university or college student currently studying in India or who has been accepted to a college.

• A parent purchasing on behalf of a child who is currently attending or has been accepted into a college.

• A teacher or staff member at any public or private school or university in India.

(You may be asked to verify eligibility using a student ID or through Apple's education verification process.)

Things To Keep In Mind

The Mac or iPad and the accessory must be purchased in the same order.

You can use this offer only once per Mac and once per iPad.

The offer cannot be combined with cashback offers or no-cost EMI promotions.

Refurbished products, open-box items, and returns are not eligible.

If you choose Cash on Delivery, you must accept both the main device and the free accessory. Refusing one cancels the discount.

The free accessory cannot be returned or exchanged separately, so choose carefully.

How To Get Free AirPods With Mac And iPad In India

Visit apple.com/in or call 000800 040 1966.

Navigate to the Education Store section.

Add an eligible Mac or iPad to your cart.

Select your free accessory before checkout.

The discount will be automatically applied.

You can also shop at an Apple Store with a valid student ID to avail the offer in person.

Whether you're starting college, preparing for design school, or gifting your child a device for their studies, Apple's Back to School offer is a great way to save-while also getting high-value accessories at no extra cost. Just don't wait too long-the offer ends September 30, 2025.