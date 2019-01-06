AIMA UGAT 2019 Application Begins For Undergraduate Admission; Exam In May 2019

AIMA UGAT 2019 application begins, exam in May 2019

All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun the application process for Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2019. AIMA conducts UGAT for screening candidates for admission to under graduate programs such as Integrated MBA (IMBA), BBA, BCA, BHM, B.Com, etc. The last date to apply for UGAT 2019 is April 24, 2019. The exam will be a paper-based test which will be conducted tentatively on May 11, 2019.

The minimum qualification required for application to AIMA UGAT 2019 is 10+2 or equivalent.

Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria and wish to apply for AIMA UGAT 2019 can do so by visiting the following link: https://apps.aima.in/Ugat2019/.

The application fee is Rs. 650 which could be paid either in cash at the listed institutes or AIMA, New Delhi, or through debit card/credit card/net banking, or through a Demand Draft in favour of 'All India Management Association' payable at Delhi.

The UGAT 2019 Admit Card will be released tentatively on May 4, 2019. The admit card, apart from candidate's information, will contain test date, test time and test venue details.

The list of Participating Colleges/Institutes will be available from March 2019 and students will be able to exercise institute choice after March 2019.

The structure of the test is available on the official website. The test for IMBA, BBA, BCA etc. will be of two hours duration containing 130 questions. The exam for BHM will be of three hours duration and will have 25 additional questions from Service Aptitude and Scientific Aptitude each.

