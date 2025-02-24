AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2025 Notification Out, Salary Up To Rs 55,000

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh has issued a notification for the recruitment of NMHS Survey Area Data Collector and NMHS Survey Coordinator vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification by visiting the official website of AIIMS, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. Aspirants can apply for vacancies until February 28. Candidates must send applications in the standard format to nmhs2.aiimsris@gmail.com by 5pm. The Skill Test/Walk-In Interview will be conducted on March 3, 2025.

The official notification states: "Late and incomplete applications or applications not submitted in the prescribed format will not be considered. The above position will be filled purely on a temporary contract basis. The rates of emoluments/stipend shown in this advertisement are as per the guidelines and as per the sanction. Age relaxation is admissible for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates as per government rules. The cut-off date for the age limit will be the date of the Walk-In Interview. Qualification and experience should be in a relevant discipline/field and from a reputed institution. Experience should have been gained after acquiring the minimum essential qualification."

NMHS Survey Coordinator

Number of Posts: 1

Basic Qualification: Master's degree in Public Health, Psychology, Social Work, Sociology, Rural Development, or related fields.

Emoluments: Rs. 55,000 per month

Specific Responsibilities

The selected candidate will be responsible for field data collection and planning field activities on a weekly basis. This includes daily monitoring of data collection, maintaining status logs of survey activities, and supervising field operations. Additionally, the candidate will liaise with local authorities, ensure daily data backup, and prepare reports on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis in specified formats. Furthermore, the candidate will be responsible for checking and editing data for completeness.

NMHS Survey Field Data Collector

Number of Posts: 3

Basic Qualification: Master's degree in Psychology, Social Work, Sociology, Rural Development, or related fields.

Salary: Rs. 45,000 per month

Specific Responsibilities

The role involves planning and coordinating field data collection, including liaising with local authorities as needed. Field data collection will be carried out as per the plan, ensuring daily data backup and maintaining data security. Additionally, the selected candidate will be responsible for preparing and submitting daily and weekly reports, adhering to specified formats and record-keeping requirements.