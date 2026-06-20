AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Out, Download Hall Ticket For June 27 Exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 on June 19. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website. Candidates will need their registered ID or mobile number along with their password to access and download the admit card. AIIMS has clarified that the hall ticket will be available only in online mode and will not be sent by post.

How to Download AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Go to the "Academic Courses" section.

Click on the undergraduate programs and Bsc Nursing exam.

Click on "View Details."

Select the "Login" option.

Enter the Candidate ID or Mobile Number and Password.

Submit the login credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF file.

Take multiple printouts for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Documents Required on AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam Day

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 to the exam centre. Along with the hall ticket, they should also bring a valid photo identity proof, a passport-size photograph, and any additional documents specified by AIIMS.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2026, across designated examination centres.

This national-level entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate nursing programmes offered at various AIIMS campuses across India. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit cards immediately after downloading them.