AICTE Opens Mitacs 2027 Applications; 300 Indian Students Get Canada Internship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027, giving Indian undergraduate students a chance to gain research experience at universities across Canada.

Up to 300 students from India will be selected for the programme. The internship is designed for students interested in research and offers them an opportunity to work with professors and researchers at Canadian universities.

The application window opened on August 5, 2026, and eligible students can apply until September 16, 2026.

What is the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship?

The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship is a 12-week research programme for undergraduate students. During the internship, selected students work on research projects under the guidance of Canadian university faculty members.

The programme covers a range of academic areas, including science, engineering, mathematics, humanities and social sciences. This gives students an opportunity to explore research outside their regular classroom learning and gain international academic exposure.

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What do selected students get?

The internship is fully funded, making it an attractive option for students looking for international research experience without having to bear the major expenses of the programme.

Students also get an opportunity to interact with researchers and experience the academic environment at Canadian universities. The exposure can be useful for those planning to pursue higher studies or a career in research.

Who should consider applying?

Undergraduate students in India who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for the programme. Applicants should carefully check the academic and other conditions before submitting their forms.

Students interested in applying should also keep their academic records and other required documents ready. Since the programme is competitive, applicants should ensure that all information provided in the application is accurate.

With 300 opportunities available for Indian students, the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship can be a useful option for those looking to gain international research experience while still pursuing their undergraduate degree.