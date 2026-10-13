6 Years, 4 Jobs, 10,000 Pounds: How She Became A UK Permanent Resident

Lauren Thomas, chief economist at Deel, a San Francisco-based HR platform for global teams, has shared her journey to securing permanent residency in the United Kingdom (UK). Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Thomas shared a screenshot of an email from the UK Home Office confirming that her application for settlement, also known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), had been successful.

"Your application for settlement (also known as indefinite leave to remain) has been successful. I am pleased to say you have been granted settlement in the United Kingdom (UK)," the email read.

Thomas said the journey had not been easy, taking six years, involving four jobs, and costing nearly 10,000 pounds. She also recalled the stress of being laid off while on a work visa in 2023.

"Six years, four jobs, nearly 10,000 pounds, and a few incredibly stressful months when I was laid off on a work visa in 2023 (0/10, would not recommend)," she wrote.

However, Thomas said the experience had been worth it. Acknowledging that the UK often attracts negative commentary, she said people sometimes forget how fortunate they are to live there.

She went on to highlight the aspects of British life she particularly loves, including street food markets, meal deals, a cup of tea to cure all ills, and history around every corner. She also praised the country's intellectual legacy, describing it as the home of classical liberalism and economist Adam Smith.

Thomas also highlighted the beauty of Cornwall's beaches, Oxford's colleges, Sussex's villages, the Highland lochs, and Yorkshire's moors.

"The way the Thames looks when the sunset hits after London's long summer evenings," she wrote, describing another aspect of life in the UK that she cherishes.

Reflecting on her journey, Thomas said she had arrived in the UK by Eurostar in September 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"From arriving on the Eurostar train in the height of Covid in September 2020 to now, it's been a journey. I love it here, and I hope this helps those of you here to remember to love it too," she added.

According to her X profile, Thomas has previously worked at Stripe, on the New York Fed Research team, and at Glassdoor, a global workplace platform and job board.