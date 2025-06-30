6 Most Unusual Courses To Study Abroad That You Didn't Know Existed

Study Abroad: Choosing a course that matches more with your personality, priorities and personal goals is really important as you will be studying that course for a long time and may eventually build your entire career around it. Besides the popular choices such as Engineering or business, there are some unique courses that might surprise you. Here are some of the unusual courses you can pursue your career in.

1. Viking and Old Norse Studies

Viking and Medieval Norse Studies (VMN), University of Iceland program aims to provide thorough training in Old Norse language, literature, and history. Students get to work with original sources like runic inscriptions and old manuscripts.

2. Brewing and Distilling Science

This course is for those who are curious about how beer and spirits are made. Offered by Heriot-Watt University and recognized by the Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD), this program teaches students everything from fermentation and raw materials to chemical engineering, packaging, and even marketing.

3. Puppet Arts

If you like storytelling and theatre, this might just be the perfect course for you. The University of Connecticut offers both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Puppet Arts. In this program, students learn how to design, sculpt, and bring puppets to life through performance.

4. Parapsychology

University of Edinburgh, UK offers a legit course in parapsychology, focusing on the scientific investigation of phenomena's not explained by traditional scientific models including psychic experiences, near-death experiences, apparitional experiences, telepathy, and psychokinesis.

5. Adventure Education

Plymouth State University (PSU) in the USA offers both Bachelor of Science (B.S.) and Master of Education (M.Ed.) programs in Adventure Education. You will learn to train for lead outdoor expeditions, survival skills, and even use wilderness therapy for mental health. It combines physical endurance, leadership, and psychology.

6. Master's degree in Peace and Conflicts

Offered by the Uppsala University, Sweden (ranked 98th in the world as per the QS World University Rankings) prepares you for being an analyst. Over a course of two years, this program focuses on teaching topics like causes of war, peacebuilding methods, international conflict resolution, and other vital issues including the protection of civilians.