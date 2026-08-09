"10 Years Ago, I Hired A Taxi Driver": Hyderabad Founder Shares His First Hire's Journey

10 years ago, when most companies were looking for degrees, English fluency and corporate experience, AdOnMo co-founder Sravanth Gajjula made an unusual hiring decision: he hired a Class 9-pass taxi driver as the company's first employee.

The candidate had no corporate experience, limited English skills and no conventional resume. Yet Gajjula saw qualities that went beyond formal qualifications. He described the employee's "hunger," honesty and willingness to "just figure it out" as the reasons the company decided to take a chance on him.

Instead of expecting him to become job-ready overnight, the company invested in his growth. He was enrolled in spoken English classes and given meaningful, impactful work. The aim was to let him learn, take responsibility and prove his capabilities.

The decision eventually transformed his career. A decade later, the same employee heads procurement at AdOnMo with pan-India responsibilities and is now among the company's most trusted people.

The story, shared by Gajjula on LinkedIn, also raises a larger question about conventional hiring practices.

Recruitment often begins with filters such as degrees, years of experience, polished resumes and communication skills. While these criteria are important for some roles, they can also prevent employers from recognising people with the potential to learn and grow.

The founder's message is not that qualifications do not matter. Instead, it is about looking beyond credentials when the role allows it and creating opportunities for capable people to develop.

For employers, the story offers a simple lesson: talent does not always arrive in a finished form. Sometimes, recognising potential and giving someone room to grow can create a stronger, more trusted professional in the long run.