'Who Is In Charge?' Asks Supreme Court On Delhi's Garbage Problem

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition on garbage management today.

The several strikes by sanitation workers in the national capital in the past had seen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which runs the government, and the BJP, which heads the civic bodies in Delhi, blaming each other for the mess.

The Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition on garbage management today, demanded to know who was in charge?

"Who is ultimately in charge of garbage management in Delhi? Is it the office of the chief minister or Lieutenant Governor or the centre?" asked the top court.

The Delhi government has been asked to file an affidavit in order to fix accountability on authority concerned for the city's garbage problem.

The AAP leaders have always blamed the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the mess. "It is not capable of clearing the garbage and we will not allow the heaps of garbage in Delhi...The BJP is trying to punish the people of Delhi," former minister Kapil Mishra had said.

The BJP had then hit back at the AAP government accusing it of "playing politics" in not releasing funds to the corporations.