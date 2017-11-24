Underage Driver In Delhi Reverses Car Into 2 Brothers, 1 Dead The older boy died after the accident in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi.

The 17-year-old driver has been detained by the police. New Delhi: Highlights 2 children run over by teen driver in outer Delhi He reversed car into them, one has died, other fighting for life Teen detained; was driving a car rented by his father



An 8-year-old in Delhi and his younger brother were run over after an underage driver allegedly reversed on them, reported Delhi newspapers. The older boy died after the accident in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi; the younger one is in hospital, according to the Hindustan Times Nikhil Singh and his younger sibling Nihal were playing in a large open space that is informally used as a parking lot when the 17-year-old driver reversed a Swift Dzire into them. He has been detained. The car had been rented by his father for a family wedding, said the Times of India Nikhil Singh died after he was pinned against a wall by the car, the paper reported.