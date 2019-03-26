2 Children Dead After Fire At Residential Building In Delhi

Two children died in fire at a house in Delhi

Two children died after fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Delhi today. The children were trapped on the third floor of the house after the fire spread, say sources. A six-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were moved to Holy Family Hospital by a police vehicle but could not be saved.

Six fire engines reached the spot after neighbours called the police at around 1.30 pm, said the police. The first floor of the building was completely gutted and fire had spread to the second and the third floor.

Initial reports suggest that the fire broke out due to short circuit in the in basement. It is not yet clear how many residents were rescued from the building.

The family lived in the ground floor while the basement was used as a furniture store. The building was located in an extremely congested location.

The latest fire related deaths come about six weeks after 17 people were killed a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh. The Delhi High Court sought response of the AAP government, police and the fire department on a petition seeking to find out the lapses on the part of the hotel and the fire department. State government authorities found huge lapses on the part of the hotel, which did not follow fire safety regulations.

