'Please Send Onions': Delhi Man's Plea To Restaurant Invokes Flash Sale On Swiggy

A Delhi man's request for free onion with his food order on Swiggy went viral, compelling Swiggy Instamart to announce an hour-long flash sale on the vegetable in the national capital region.

It all started when the person placed an order on the food delivery app and asked the restaurant to send extra onions, saying its prices had skyrocketed.

On Reddit, the person's flatmate shared a screenshot of his request in a post, which soon went viral on the platform.

"Bhaiyya please send round cut onions. Bhaiyya, please. Onions bahut costly hai (onions are very expensive), I can't buy. Please send onions bhaiyya thoda," the man pleaded to the restaurant.

"News waale aate hi honge (The reporters will be arriving shortly)," one user wrote in the comments section.

Another added, "But the real question is did he receive what he asked for?"

The viral post caught the attention of Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli, who shared the screenshot on X and announced a surprise flash sale on the platform.

Swiggy Instamart offered onion at Rs 39 for all users in Delhi-NCR from 7 AM to 8 PM.

"Came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by asking the restaurant to send some extra onions. We feel your pain and though we can't change the prices - just for you, we're launching a flash sale today! Onions at Rs. 39 in Delhi NCR from 7-8pm. Stock up before we stock out," he wrote on November 28.

Came across this post about a Swiggy customer trying to save on the rising price of onions by asking the restaurant to send some extra onions ????



We feel your pain ???? and though we can't change the prices - just for you, we're launching a flash sale today!



The prices of onions have surged in recent days, reaching Rs 70 to 80 per kg across the Delhi-NCR.

Besides the national capital, the onion prices have also increased in other cities.