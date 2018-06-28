Stopped From Throwing Stones, 'Mentally Disturbed' Man Stabs Cop In Delhi

A "mentally-disturbed" man stabbed a cop near Delhi's Moolchand for stopping him from throwing stones

A "mentally-disturbed" man allegedly stabbed an assistant sub-inspector when the officer tried to control him while he was pelting passersby with stones near Moolchand metro station in southeast Delhi, police said today.



Police were informed that a man, carrying a knife was pelting passersby with stones near the Moolchand metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.



ASI Dhan Singh and head constable Kanhaiya Tiwari reached the spot and tried to control Ram Bhagwan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, but he stabbed Singh, he said.



After first aid, the injured police personnel was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is stated to be out of danger, police said.



