Protest Breaks Out At JNU Over Fee Hike On Convocation Day

Massive protests broke out at JNU this morning.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University this morning over recent hostel fee hike, claiming Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss the issue. The students were stopped by police when they tried to march towards the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the convocation ceremony.

The protesting students also said they are unhappy with the recent "curfew timings and dress code restrictions" at the varsity. The students were seen carrying banners, raising slogans as they tried to cross barricades set up by police near the convocation venue.

Students have been protesting against the fee hike for more than a week now. The panel that takes a call on fee raised the without any consultation with the students body, they claim.

In a statement released before the protests, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union said the "fee hike crushes the dream of equality irrespective of ability to afford".

"The Fee Hike will affect an overwhelming number of students. It denies those from the deprived sections to avail education if they cannot pay," JNUSU said in a statement.

"It crushes the dream of equality irrespective of ability to afford. Other provisions like Dress Code and Curfew timings reflect the regressive dystopia that the admin wants JNU to become," the student body added.



