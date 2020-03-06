Parts Of Delhi-NCR Witness Light To Moderate Rain

Delhi-NCR recorded 20 mm of rain since last night, the highest ever rainfall in 24 hours after 2015.

Delhi and its adjoining areas continued to witness rain on Friday morning bringing down the temperature further from last night when the city recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius.

According to a weather official, the city recorded 20 mm of rain since last night, the highest ever rainfall in 24 hours after 2015.

#Delhi#Safdarjung recorded 20 mm #rain. It is highest 24 hours #rainfall after 2015. And second highest In last one decade. Highest ever is 62.2 mm recorded on March 11 in 1915.#DelhiRains@SkymetWeather — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) March 6, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted in the morning that light to moderate rain will occur most likely over Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

Light to moderate Rain most likely over Delhi and adjoining areas during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/3RdFVYGU5O - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) March 6, 2020

The national capital recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the weather department said.

The IMD had said that heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places is very likely over Punjab and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 5 and 6.

